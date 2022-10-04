Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As a resident of downtown Bangor and someone who suffers sporadic mobility challenges, I was delighted to learn that Cara Pelletier, candidate for Bangor City Council, has identified both improving accessibility of our sidewalks and streets and supporting a thriving downtown community among her campaign priorities. A key way to help not just downtown but our entire community thrive is to increase the availability of safe and affordable housing options for our neighbors, and Pelletier has recognized this as a priority as well.

It is one thing to identify the needs of a community but quite another to understand how best to work within a community to meet those needs. I am voting for Pelletier because she has the knowledge, skills and local know-how to do just that. As an experienced leader and facilitator, she is a pro at bringing together people with differing viewpoints and empowering groups to find common ground to tackle tough challenges. To be sure, Bangor has its share of tough challenges but with Pelletier we will be well equipped to take them on.

Amy Blackstone

Bangor