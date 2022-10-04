Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am writing to support Rep. Kevin O’Connell who is running for reelection to the Maine House of Representatives from Brewer (in the new District 20).

I have known O’Connell for many years. I have served on several boards with him in Brewer including the Brewer School Committee and the Brewer High School trustees.

He has always been a hard worker who serves well and is good to work with. Whenever anyone asks him for help or information, he is sure to follow through with them. If he doesn’t know the answer immediately, he will get it. He has also always been involved in many community activities and events.

He has been an excellent representative for his district. He takes his responsibilities very seriously, works hard, and does a good job for all the people of Brewer.

Please join me in voting for O’Connell for House District 20 in Brewer.

Ruth Spellman

Brewer