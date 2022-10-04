Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am writing this letter regarding the upcoming election for Maine House District 9. I believe that Jake Chambers of Calais would be a great candidate for our area. He has a heart for the next generation, knowing they will be affected by the decisions we make today.

We are in the middle of a serious drug epidemic, and sadly it is only getting worse. There was a bill proposed in Maine that would decriminalize scheduled drugs for personal use. I believe that supporting drug decriminalization would be a terrible idea.

I would ask that people consider Chambers for House District 9 because he understands the effect that decriminalization of fentanyl would have. From one parent to another, please consider the effects decriminalized drugs would have on your children. When we vote, we take back our power to choose.

Beth Johnson

Alexander