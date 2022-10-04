The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Kristy Ouellette and Mitch Mason are extension professors at University of Maine. This column reflects their views and expertise and does not speak on behalf of the university. They are members of the Maine chapter of the national Scholars Strategy Network, which brings together scholars across the country to address public challenges and their policy implications. Members’ columns appear in the BDN every other week.

October is an interesting time for kids; their summer memories of fun and play are fleeting and the school year stretches out before them. It is a good time for reflection, for families to slow down, reassess and build back energy. It is also a good time of the year for adults to consider the needs and hopes of kids and how we, as Mainers, are meeting our kids’ needs.

For Maine kids who are part of the 4-H program, this is National 4-H Week. It is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of young people and the contributions of the adults in their lives. After two and a half years of pandemic, Americans are realizing how important it is to have organizations like 4-H to engage young people in positive youth development. A 2013 study from Tufts University reports that 4-H’ers are nearly four times more likely to make contributions to their communities, twice as likely to be civically active and less likely to engage in risky behaviors than youth who don’t participate in 4-H. Similar outcomes can be found from like-minded youth development organizations such as Boys and Girls Clubs, the YMCA and others.

But not every youth in Maine is able to participate in a positive youth development program. While youth talent is everywhere in Maine, opportunities are not. We collectively bemoan our declining youth population in Maine. But a decline in quantity suggests we need to fully develop the quality of youth we still have — and there is a lot of youth talent in our state. Maine needs to support our young talent through investment of time, money and energy. How can we do that?

First, Maine needs to make sure that all its youth have opportunities. Many youth don’t have equitable opportunities to participate in programs, including those living in our most rural communities, youth from immigrant and refugee families and those with disabilities, among others. As the National 4-H Council says, “Every kid needs a chance to thrive. It will inspire their lives, and they will inspire our communities.” Where adults see challenges, kids see opportunities.

Second, education systems need to continue to take the whole child into consideration when implementing educational policy. The world keeps changing, and there have not been many changes in how young people are educated. Policy and decision makers, school and political leaders should consider creative ways to meet the needs of students beyond the traditional classroom. There must be opportunities for in- and out-of-school time providers to collectively identify the best way to support young people. The Maine 4-H program is an asset which is positioned to engage young people and help develop their spark.

Third, you can make a difference through your vote. Before the election in November, you can investigate which candidates and ballot measures have concrete intentions to improve positive youth development opportunities for all Maine youth. You, as a voter, can ask candidates if they support programs like 4-H, Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA (as well as libraries, vocational education and school enrichment), and then vote accordingly.

As we celebrate National 4-H Week, think about ways to support all young people in your community in addition to your vote. Research shows an adult who is caring and supportive can make all the difference in the life of a child. Together, we need to make sure the opportunities exist for our abundance of young people to develop their talent, follow their spark and develop prosocial skills. 4-H is a pathway for young people to find their purpose.