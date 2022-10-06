BELFAST — Andy Brand, interim director of horticulture at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, will discuss the advantages of landscaping with native Northeastern plants in a free Belfast Garden Club lecture Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The one-hour public program, part of the Belfast Garden Club’s 2022 series, will be streamed live at noon in the Abbott Room at the Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street. Those who wish to join from home, may register for the Zoom link here or on the programs page of belfastgardenclub.org.

In his talk, “Spectacular Native Plants: Beauty and Biodiversity of the Northeast,” Brand will present a selection of native plants and describe their attributes, habitat needs and the critical roles they play in increasing biodiversity in our yards.

Landscapes today are often composed of exotic species from around the world, but the popularity of native plants is growing by leaps and bounds. Native species are tough and durable, resistant to drought, insects, and disease, provide food and habitat for wildlife — and they’re beautiful.

Brand joined the staff at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in March 2018 as curator of living collections. His responsibilities include plant selection and the introduction of new plants to the garden’s collection. He was named interim director of horticulture in March 2021. Previously, Brand was nursery manager for Broken Arrow Nursery in Hamden, where he was employed for 27 years.

He has spoken to groups throughout the Northeast on topics that include native plants, new and unusual ornamentals, butterfly gardening, butterflies and their life histories, and biodiversity in landscapes.

Founded in 1928, the Belfast Garden Club promotes the knowledge and love of gardening, the protection of native flora and fauna, and the importance of civic beautification. For more information on the club and its programs, visit belfastgardenclub.org.