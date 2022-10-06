Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A while back, this polite dad came into my workplace, Waterfall Arts, the old Anderson School in Belfast. He wanted to know if he could install lights for night hockey at the community skating rink out back so more folks could enjoy the ice. I saw him again, chaperoning his daughter’s class on a visit to our art gallery. He was friendly, outgoing and clearly responsive to community needs. This, in a nutshell, is Chip Curry, who is running for reelection to Senate District 11.

Later, I had the pleasure of serving with Curry on the board of the Waldo County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. He was conscientious and thoughtful with grantees, traits I have no doubt he carries into his service work for constituents. Curry has been a strong community leader, the kind of person who pays attention to his neighbors and acts to improve lives for families and young people right here.

I hope people will join me in voting for Curry this Election Day.

Martha Piscuskas

Liberty