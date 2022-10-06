AUGUSTA — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Campus Compact will hold the two-day 2022 Maine Hunger Dialogue and Climate Action Summit starting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21–22 at the University of Maine at Augusta, Randall Student Center, 70 University Drive.

The “Maine Hunger Dialogue and Climate Action Summit: Safeguarding Food Systems from a Warming Planet” is designed for high school and college students and their teachers with a focus on the intersection of food security and climate change in Maine. The event includes speakers, breakout sessions and the option to apply for mini-grants to address related issues on campus or in communities.

Students can attend as individuals or in teams with a faculty mentor. Teams are eligible to participate in a cooking challenge and receive guidance on crafting a grant-funded project for their campus or school. Previous mini-grants have funded school or campus pantries, food security studies and campus community gardens.

The conference is free and includes meals. Registration on the event webpage is required by Oct. 14. For more information, to sponsor school teams or mini-grants, or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-581-8211 or lynne.holland@maine.edu. This event is made possible with support from the Maine 4-H Foundation and Sodexo.