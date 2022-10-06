BAR HARBOR — Healthy Acadia’s MDI-based online farmers market reopens for orders on Friday, Oct. 21. Customers can visit farmdrop.us/shop and select “Mount Desert Island” to shop for a variety of seasonal vegetables, sustainably-raised meat, fresh eggs, grass-fed dairy, prepared food, bread, fresh pasta, and more. Orders must be placed online between Friday and Monday and picked up on Wednesday afternoons at Bar Harbor Farm. The first pick-up of the 2022 season will be on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

FarmDrop is an innovative farmers’ market that allows customers to shop for local food from the comfort of their homes. Farmers benefit from minimal time spent off the farm and the security of a harvest-to-order operation. MDI FarmDrop is currently the only winter farmers market on the island, and it provides a robust outlet for local and regional farmers during the quiet months of the year.

What sets MDI FarmDrop apart from other farmers’ markets is its embedded $5 handling fee that supports Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative. When customers shop with MDI FarmDrop, they help to ensure that nutritious, local produce is accessible to more people in our community.

The growing list of producers includes 5 Star Nursery & Orchard, Bar Harbor Farm, Bagaduce Farm, Backstage Farm, Beech Hill Farm, Blue Zee Farm, Floret, Lucy’s Granola, Middle Earth Mushrooms, Mount Desert Girl Pasta Co., Peggy Rockefeller Farms, Rainbow Farm, Tide Mill Organic Farm, Triple Chick Farm, and Wintergreen Farm.

The online marketplace is open weekly from 9 a.m. Friday to midnight on Monday, late October through May. Weekly pickup of FarmDrop orders takes place on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. at Bar Harbor Farm (115 Gilbert Farm Road, Bar Harbor). For more information, contact Emily Shanahan at Emily.Shanahan@HealthyAcadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.