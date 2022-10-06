Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I have worked in and with Maine law enforcement for more than 44 years, retiring as chief of the Maine State Police. I was assigned for 11 years to executive protection, protecting Maine’s governors and have seen my share of elected officials. Recently, I had the privilege to sit down with candidates of all stripes and hear their views on issues ranging from law enforcement to Maine’s outdoor heritage.

My past and present roles notwithstanding, today I write as a Maine 2nd Congressional District voter, and on Nov. 8 I will cast a ballot for U.S. Rep. Jared Golden. He has been spot-on with the issues I care about. But another equally important reason I will vote for him is that Golden is the epitome of integrity. If ever there was a time we need integrity, it is now.

Col. Craig A. Poulin

Retired chief

Maine State Police

Eustis