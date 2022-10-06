After five weeks of the Maine high school football season, I feel like I have a finger on the pulse of the region’s football teams. These are my predictions for this weekend’s games.

Bangor at Scarborough

Prediction: Scarborough 45, Bangor 7

Scarborough is coming off a big win over Massabesic, 36-17, a week ago. Prior to that game, the Red Storm fell to Lewiston on the road in a somewhat surprising outcome. Still, Scarborough seems to be the better team with Bangor, a young group, still trying to grow together as a group.

Falmouth at Brewer

Prediction: Falmouth 26, Brewer 20

Brewer has been struggling this season, coming into Friday’s matchup at 1-4. Still, the Witches have scored 20 points in both of their home games, and Falmouth is susceptible to the run, as Windham’s Haddon Boyle showed a week ago in the Eagles’ 18-0 win over the Navigators. I believe Falmouth is the better team, but I think this one will be closer than maybe the records would show.

Hampden Academy at Foxcroft Academy

Prediction: Foxcroft Academy 40, Hampden Academy 13

Caden Crocker is healthy for Foxcroft, and that’s a scary sentence for any opposing defense. Hampden’s defense gave up 59 points a week ago to Hermon, and the Broncos’ defense is susceptible to another big week against them this Friday. Foxcroft has offensive outputs of 74 and 48 this fall, and I think it could put on another big performance at home.

Madison/Carrabec/Valley at Old Town

Prediction: Old Town 24, Madison/Carrabec/Valley 12

Old Town has scored just 52 points on the season and is still looking for its first win at 0-5. The Madison/Carrabec/Valley co-op has also struggled on offense so far this season, putting up a total of 34 points on the scoreboard in its five games. Madison has one win, a 16-14 victory over Hampden in the season opener, but I think Old Town can score a little better. This one could go either way and will be a big momentum boost into the back end of the schedule for whichever team comes out on top.

Oak Hill at Hermon

Prediction: Hermon 42, Oak Hill 26

Oak Hill has lost a lot of its starters from a year ago, including quarterback Jackson Arbour and offensive weapons Tiger Hopkins and Caden Thompson. This doesn’t bode well for the Raiders who have to try and attack Hermon’s new and improved defensive line that features 6-foot-7 defensive tackle Jaykob Dow. With changes made to the line, there isn’t a “weak” side of the Hermon defensive line, and it will be difficult for Oak Hill to score enough. Still, the Raiders scored 60 a week ago against Madison, so that offensive momentum will have to carry into Friday night’s showdown with the Hawes if they want a chance.

St. John Valley at Orono

Prediction: Orono 70, St. John Valley 0

Orono can score with the best, as shown last week in its close loss to Dexter, 38-34. Orono is 2-3 but have two very close losses to Dexter and Stearns/Schenck and will look to have a big, break-out performance against the young St. John Valley program Friday night.

Stearns/Schenck at Dexter

Prediction: Dexter 34, Stearns/Schenck 30

I believe this will be the best game of the weekend. On Saturday at 1 p.m., both 5-0 teams will face off for the top spot in the eight-man small school division crabtree rankings. Dexter quarterback Bryce Connor can do it all, scoring 14 total touchdowns and putting up 1,400 all-purpose yards from the QB position his fall. But he doesn’t have to do it all, as Dexter has a few really impressive backs and receivers that help carry the load. Stearns/Schenck can score with the best of them, but also have given up 119 points combined in its last two contests.

Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle

Prediction: Oxford Hills 42, Bonny Eagle 27

The Vikings have been without star quarterback Elias Soehren, but it hasn’t mattered yet as Oxford Hills has taken care of every team in its path this fall. After losing Soehren in week 2 against Thornton Academy, Brady Truman has stepped in, slayed the Trojans and has kept the Vikings’ undefeated season alive. The Scots almost fell to an up-and-coming Edward Little team two weeks ago and I think Oxford Hills receiver Teigan Pelletier is the game-changer in Friday’s game and possibly the best player in Class A.