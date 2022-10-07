In this class, conducted online via Zoom, students will be carving a life-size American kestrel in basswood under the guidance of carver-in-residence Steve Valleau. Cornell’s All About Birds describes kestrels as gracefully buoyant in flight, and small enough to get tossed around in the wind. They occupy habitats ranging from deserts and grasslands to alpine meadows, and are most likely to be seen when they are perching on utility wires along roadsides, in open country with short vegetation and few trees.

Students will receive blanks that have been roughed out; all the materials needed for this carving, except a mount, will be provided.



Fee for the class is: $90 for members or $110 for non-members, plus a $30 materials fee for everyone. For students whose materials must be mailed, there will be an additional $20 fee for shipping. Local students may pick up their materials at the museum.



Steve recommends students start by thinking about how they want the bird mounted, then collect images (Google images, nature magazines) to help visualize the project.

This class runs eight weeks on Saturdays, from Oct. 22 to Dec. 17; there are two sessions: 9am to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. While the morning session is full, the afternoon session still has openings. To ensure your materials reach you by the class start date, please sign up by Oct. 8.