BIDDEFORD — St. James School in Biddeford and St. Thomas School in Sanford will host fundraising road races on Saturday, Nov. 5 to support the schools’ collective mission to provide a top-notch Catholic education to each of their students.

The St. James Trot for Catholic Education 5K and Fun Run will be held at St. James School, located on 25 Graham Street in Biddeford. The 5K starts at 9 a.m., with a kids’ fun run to follow. Award presentations and family activities will be held after the races. A virtual option to participate is also available. The cost for the 5K is $25 and the fun run is $15. A race shirt designed by a St. James student is included. All proceeds will benefit St. James School. For more information or to register, visit

https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/ME/Biddeford/TrotForCatholicEducation. Last year’s event raised over $20,400.

“This is a family-friendly event that serves as an important fundraiser for our school,” said Nancy Naimey, principal of St. James. “For those who don’t wish to run, they can help sponsor the event or make a contribution to the students’ fundraising efforts. Anyone interested can call the school at 207-282-4084.”

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas Mingle Jingle Run 5K will be start at the memorial gym (678 Main Street) in Sanford. Registration is available online or the day of the race at 8 a.m. The in-person race will begin at 9 a.m. following a largely flat and scenic route on roads and paved trails. The family-friendly event features post-race refreshments and awards for best holiday costumes and the alumni participants. A virtual option to participate is also available. The registration fee is $30, and all proceeds benefit St. Thomas School. For more information or to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Sanford/MingleJingleRun. Last year’s event raised over $16,000.

“The participation is incredible, and the spirit is so festive,” said Ericka Sanborn of St. Thomas. “It is truly a spectacular community event. If people are looking for additional ways to help the cause, they can call the school at 207-324-5832.”