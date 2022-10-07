BANGOR — Just in time for Halloween, Some Theatre Company presents, “CARRIE the Musical” based on the novel by much-loved local author, Stephen King from Oct. 20-29. Book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, music by Michael Gore, and directed by Elaine Bard

“CARRIE the Musical” is an immersive experience and from the moment the audience walks into the space, they will be entering Carrie’s world. Audience members will be inches away from the action and very much part of the story.

Cast entirely with local actors, this show packs a 1-2 punch with its immense talent pool. Phoenix Morton takes on the iconic role of Carrie; her big vocals are dynamic and when joined by Kari Stowe who plays Margaret, her mother, this duo will entertain the audience, if not terrify them. Joined by the rest of the spit-fire cast, this makes a powerhouse ensemble.

Transformed into a musical, CARRIE is an exciting show chock full of action. With electrifying choreography, mesmerizing special FX, fire, smoke, and gallons of blood, “CARRIE the Musical” promises to be a heart-stopping show that will leave you breathless from beginning to end! Parental discretion advised.

Please go to www.stcmaine.org for tickets. The box office can be reached at 207-356-6501 Monday to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and untill two hours before performances. Tickets and additional information are available online. We are a limited seating house.

Some Theatre Company is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. STC’s mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community.