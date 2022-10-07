Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen about 24 percent over the past week.

There are now 221 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Friday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 215 the day before and up from 178 last Friday.

Of those, 37 people are in critical care and six are on ventilators, state data show.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising steadily since late June, when they fell as low as 104. That rise has accelerated in recent days, rising from 141 on Sept. 19. Hospitalizations are now at their highest point since mid-May, though they remain well below the pandemic high of 436 set in January. More articles from the BDN