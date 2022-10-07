BANGOR — The Ten Bucks Theatre Company presents “Shuddersome: Tales of Poe” by Lindsay Price, an ensemble theater piece that gives the classic works of Edgar Allen Poe a bold and fresh reimagining for the stage. “The Raven,” “The Tell Tale Heart,” “The Masque of the Red Death,” and other familiar tales are awash in comedy, drama, horror and just a bit of blood.

Directed by Ben Layman and at the Bangor Mall at 663 Stillwater Avenue, Ten Bucks Theatre is located in the Sears section of the Bangor Mall on the right hand side as you’re walking towards center court. Performances are Oct. 20-22, 27-29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

All tickets are $15 and can be purchased on our website http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/ and on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TenBucksTheatre/.

Box office is open a half hour prior to showtime. All ticket sales are final. Exchanges possible. We accept credit cards, cash and checks.



For more visit www.tenbuckstheatre.org/ or call 207-884-1030.