MACHIAS — Megan Walsh, a professor of English and administrative leader at St. Bonaventure University, has been named dean and campus director of the University of Maine at Machias, effective Dec. 19, and will join the University of Maine President’s Cabinet.

“The University of Maine welcomes Dr. Walsh as the dean and director of our regional campus,” says UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “She is joining us at a particularly exciting time for UMaine Machias, with the excellent work of faculty, staff and students, and ongoing advances in unified accreditation. I look forward to working with her.”

Walsh has been a member of the St. Bonaventure community for more than a decade. In addition to being a professor, she has served in several administrative roles, most recently as director of St. Bonaventure’s Honors Program.

In 2021–22, Walsh was acting dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. She helped secure external funding to support computer science and cybersecurity technology upgrades, and to build a technological literacy learning module into the first-year general education curriculum.

As chair of the Department of English, Walsh led multiple curricular revisions, including the development of a new Literary Publishing and Editing B.A. Program.

Walsh’s research focuses on early U.S. literary culture. She earned a Ph.D. from Temple University.

“UMaine Machias will benefit from her administrative leadership and depth of experience in the liberal arts and the humanities,” says John Volin, UMaine executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Dr. Walsh will build on the excellent work of Heather Ball and Dan Qualls to advance UMaine Machias as a critical partner and resource in the Down East region.”

“I believe deeply that universities have an opportunity and a responsibility to be active members in their communities,” Walsh says. “I am absolutely thrilled to be moving to the Down East region to serve UMaine Machias and look forward to building many new relationships there.”