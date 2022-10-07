This story will be updated.

A man whose body was found at a Lamoine house on Monday has been identified, according to Lamoine town officials.

Neil Salisbury died inside the Shore Road home, according to FOX Bangor.

A man’s body was found at around 10:15 a.m. by a friend who stopped by the residence, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Wednesday.

The body was transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy was conducted, and an investigation into the death is ongoing.

No further details were available on Friday afternoon.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Salisbury’s name.