Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former president, shot a bull moose during the first week of the state’s annual moose hunting season while visiting Maine last week.

Craig Corsi, who operates Grove Hill Outfitters in Brownville, confirmed on Friday that he and another guide took Trump out last week in the Stacyville area. Hunting for bull moose was allowed last week, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 1, in certain parts of northern and eastern Maine.

Corsi declined to release details about the hunt — photos of which are circulating on social media — saying that he wanted to let Trump tell his own story about how he bagged the moose.

“We did guide him on a moose hunt,” Corsi said.

Trump obtained a moose permit through the outfitter, which had won the permit from the state through the special hunting lodge moose permit lottery, Corsi said.

Information about the hunt is expected to be posted by Trump at Field Ethos, an online hunting publication that Trump co-founded. When Trump releases information about the hunt, Corsi said he will share more information and images from the experience.

“It’s his moose,” he said. “We’re excited to tell people about it.”