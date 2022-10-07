Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As we move closer to election day, I want to hear what the candidates have to say. Especially those in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District should have an opportunity to hear from all of the candidates on the same stage.

I respect U.S. Rep. Jared Golden taking a stand to that effect. He didn’t have to do that, and he’s getting flak for it — but I think it’s the right thing to do. Bruce Poliquin’s campaign is suggesting that Golden is backing out on debates when I believe he is in fact trying to make the debates inclusive of all three candidates in the 2nd District race. As a voter, I want to see the exchange of ideas between all the options I’ll have on my ballot.

It’s not clear to me why Poliquin would apparently want to limit which candidates are on the debate stage? I thank Golden for his broad and inclusive perspective.

Linda Mosley

Hampden