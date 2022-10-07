Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The differences between Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage are huge.

He refused to expand Medicaid for 70,000 Mainers; she finalized that on her first day in office.

He opposed the $850 recent stimulus checks to Mainers. She approved the money to be sent to individuals making less than $100,000 ($200,000 for couples and $150,000 for heads of households) to help us cope with inflation.

She released the senior housing bonds, approved by voters in 2015, that LePage had blocked.

She has fought to help preserve a woman’s right to choose. LePage appears very wishy-washy on what he would do.

People’s votes matter. Absentee ballots may be requested now. Voters may request ballots online at https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl or by contacting their town or city clerk. Contact information for municipal clerks is available at: https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/munic.html.

Polly Shaw

Bath