Rebecca Schwartz Mette is a scientist, psychologist and loving mother of three. Her professional and scientific career in health care makes her the best candidate for a seat on the Bangor City Council in the upcoming election. Throughout the pandemic, we have seen what happens when our health is threatened — everything else crumbles. I believe our current City Council lacks a health expert, and we need health representation now more than ever.

Post-pandemic, we have seen rising levels of mental health crises. As a clinical psychologist and scientist who generates new knowledge about best practices to prevent and treat mental health disorders, she will bring data-informed, compassionate decision-making to the council while placing cities’ holistic health at the center of all decisions.

I also encourage people to reelect Marwa Hassanien as a School Committee member in the upcoming November election. She has been a steadfast leader in advancing the schools’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Children in our city deserve to feel welcomed, accepted and safe, which are priorities that Hassanien has invested in and demonstrated measurable outcomes.

Under her leadership and the steadfast commitment of the current School Committee, superintendent, teachers, social workers, psychologists, guidance counselors, nurses and administrative staff, Bangor High School celebrated the highest graduation rate in the school’s history. The graduation rate highlights the value of placing compassion, diversity, equity, inclusion and teamwork front and center. Hassanien is one of the best leaders and advocates for all students in Bangor.

Kelley Strout

Bangor