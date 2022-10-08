Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am voting for Andrea Thurlow for state Senate District 4! I am voting for Thurlow because she’s not a politician! She is a career kindergarten teacher (probably the greatest skill she possesses to work in politics). Her greatest concerns for Piscataquis County are education and the unthinkable food insecurity.

Thurlow “walks the walk.” She’s a volunteer for Seeds Pre-K in Dover, Pine Tree Hospice education committee and bereavement facilitator, co-chair of the service committee of the Piscataquis County Democratic Committee; supplying food pantries in our county.

Andrea has never stopped serving her community; and now wants to bring her skills, energy and knowledge to the State level.

Let’s help her to educate and feed our county from the state level. Vote Andrea Thurlow on Nov. 8.

Cindy Bohl

Greenville