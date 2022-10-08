Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

No one enjoys hearing that climate change will lead to apocalyptic consequences and that we face existential threats to our way of life. After all, what really is so awful if the temperature warms a few degrees, the oceans rise a foot or two, and severe storms become more frequent? We will simply turn on the AC more often, move to higher ground, and buy better insurance. Wealthy people will always have options, while poorer folks don’t. Life as usual. What is all the fuss about?

Collapsing ecosystems worldwide — this is the bigger picture. The rich tapestry of life is unraveling from bottom to top as wild populations of insects, birds, fish, and mammals decline at alarming rates. Change has always been part of nature’s story, but now the changes are so rapid that animals and plants cannot adapt successfully. Entire ecosystems are increasingly stressed to the breaking point. The consequences of climate change are coming for us all. Food price increases are just the beginning.

The November elections present an opportunity to make a significant difference. Pay close attention to what the candidates are saying about climate change. Do they vigorously promote actions that will help slow global warming? Are they willing to consider a revenue-neutral carbon tax on energy production using fossil fuels?

Candidate silence or evasion on global warming policies is not acceptable. If elected officials are not part of the solution, they are shirking their responsibilities.

Kermit Smyth

Brunswick