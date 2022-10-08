Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

John (Jake) Chambers, running for state representative for District 9, is the clear choice this year!

Chambers is passionate about reducing the cost of living and getting jobs back in Maine and Washington County. The cost of housing, both buying and renting, is so expensive! Young adults cannot afford to rent or buy in Maine. Our youth are leaving our beautiful state for better jobs and affordable housing. Our elderly as well, they also have housing expenses that their limited income does not always meet.

Chambers is a Calais native, businessman, and former local and federal law enforcement officer. He is involved in his community and wants to make a difference. Chambers is a clear thinker who understands complex problems and can collaborate with others to come up with a solution for the people that he represents.

Vote for John Chambers in November!

Judy Dean

Perry