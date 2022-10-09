A squirrel left much of Bangor without power Sunday morning.

About 7,500 Versant Power customers in the city were without power because of a squirrel’s contact with electrical equipment, according to the utility.

Versant announced the outage shortly before 11 a.m., and power had been restored to all but about 500 customers within an hour.

Squirrels have been the cause of a number of power outages in the Bangor area this fall. Squirrel-related outages are common this time of year as the animals stock up on food for the winter.

Falling trees or branches are the number one cause of power outages in Maine but squirrels are a close second.