The death of a man in Lamoine last week has been ruled a homicide.

The man was found dead by a friend inside a Shore Road home on Monday. Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Sunday morning that the Maine medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

On Friday, local media, citing Lamoine town officials, identified the man as Neil Salisbury, but Moss on Sunday declined to identify him because the medical examiner’s office has yet to confirm it.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the death can contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.