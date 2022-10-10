Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Chip Curry ever since he joined the staff at Unity College, where I was a professor. His commitment to the education and well-being of young people, dedication to community service and love of the environment were evident during his time at Unity College, before he moved on to working with young people across the state.

Since we have similar interests, we have stayed connected through his work in the community with the Belfast Maskers, serving as a member of the board of the Waldo Community Action Partners, and many other community programs and events.

Curry is a caring, hardworking and knowledgeable individual, who always makes the effort to listen to the concerns of those in his community, to learn more about all sides of issues that arise and take on a leadership role when necessary. He has represented our district well in the Senate, and I feel that he deserves to be reelected in November.

Our district is lucky to have him as our senator.

Pat Clark

Unity