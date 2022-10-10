Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am writing in support of Lou Sidell who is running for Maine House District 30, covering the communities of north and central Piscataquis County. Sidell worked many years in environmental planning and flood mitigation prior to buying the Perseverance Blueberry Farm in Kingsbury with his wife. He is a resident of Guilford having been an active member serving on the community’s Comprehensive Planning Committee and the Guilford Planning Board.

Sidell understands the challenges of running a small Maine business, farming and living in a changing climate, and meeting the needs of hardworking Mainers in small rural towns with tight budgets. His experience, insight and voice are needed in Augusta. Please join me in voting for Sidell on Nov. 8.

Valerie Heal

Guilford