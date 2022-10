Presque Isle 5, John Bapst 1

Presque Isle used 5 different scores to beat John Bapst 5-1

Scoring for PIHS were Olivia Kolhbacher, Taylor Marston, Mia Casavant, Addison Clairmont, Sidney Tawfall

John Bapst lone goal as scored by Claire Graetani

Jayden Harvell made 15 saves on 17 shots for PIHS