A trio of Mainers earned lucrative paychecks after winning the three 100-lap features during the season-ending Paul Bunyan Speed Weekend at Hermon’s Speedway 95 this past weekend.

Hermon’s Mike Hopkins captured the Late Model feature worth $5,000, Jeff Alley of Machias won the Ikey Dorr Memorial Street Stock race for a $3,000 check and China’s Brad Bellows took the checkered flag in the Enduro race for $2,000.

Hopkins outdueled Winthrop’s Ben Ashline in a battle of drivers who had both won noteworthy races at Wiscasset Speedway earlier this season, as Hopkins won the Boss Hogg 150 and Ashline triumphed in the Coastal 200.

Hopkins said his car wasn’t handling well early in the race so he went to the pits halfway through and his crew made adjustments on the car that improved it.

He restarted in the back of the pack but made his way up to second when a caution came out with 22 laps to go.

He started on the bottom groove next to race leader Ashline on the restart and was able to pull away.

There was another caution and restart with 10 laps to go and Hopkins, being the race leader, chose the top groove for the restart and again he was able to distance himself from Ashline.

“It’s a big win,” said Hopkins, who added that he caught a break when the first caution came out.

“If we hadn’t had that caution, I don’t think I could have caught [Ashline],” said Hopkins, who started ninth.

Steuben’s Brenton Parritt, the Late Model points champion at Speedway 95, finished third despite having issues with his clutch.

Levant’s Todd Lawrence was fourth and rounding out the top 10 were Dave Farrington Jr. of Sabattus, Deane Smart of Milford, Matthew Bourgoine of Stetson, John Curtis of Hermon, Erik Worster of Hampden and Frankfort’s Joey Doyon.

There were 21 cars in the field.

Alley was able to hold off Hermon’s Scott Modery and Clinton’s Cole Robinson to capture the Ikey Dorr Memorial race. Holden’s Steve Kimball was fourth and Jonesport’s Bimbo Look wound up fifth in the 19-car field.

Al Robinson, Holden’s David Green, Franklin’s Mike Overlock, Carmel’s James Goodman and Dean Clements of Brooks finished out the top 10.

The race is in honor of the former Speedway 95 racer from Addision who died of an apparent heart attack during a 2009 race at the track.

Bellows was followed across the finish line in the Enduro race by Norridgewock’s Zach Audet, Plymouth’s Seth Woodard, Hudson’s Shawn Macnevin and Winslow’s Kyle Willette.

Completing the top 10 in the 33-car field were Fairfield’s Casey Bellows, Winterport’s Brandon McCann, Bangor’s Derek Smith, Mars Hill’s Alan Rideout and Dixmont’s Dylan Gray.

There were three other races over the weekend.

The 50-lap Sport-4 feature saw Kris Foss of Levant triumph ahead of Corinth’s Josh Merrill and Frankfort’s Andrew McTague Jr.

Audet won the 50-lap Modified Enduro race with Wilton’s Dean Cook and Newburgh’s Mark Sawyer completing the top three.

And the 25-lap CageRunner feature was won by China’s Chip Farrington with Orono’s Darius Miranda taking second and Hudson’s Zachary Horlieca winding up third.