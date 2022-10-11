PORTLAND —There’s a new way to run with Dunkin’. The brand is rolling out its improved loyalty program nationwide Dunkin’ Rewards, formerly DD Perks. Designed to keep America running with the best that Dunkin’ has to offer, Dunkin’ Rewards is driven and designed around member feedback. The revamped program introduces more food and beverage rewards, increased flexibility on when and how guests choose to use their points, and an all-new Boosted Status, a special loyalty tier for Dunkin’s most dedicated fans.

“When we set out to improve DD Perks, we asked our members what they wanted to see in a new program. They told us three things: flexibility, variety, and recognition,” said Scott Murphy, head of the beverage-snack category and president at Dunkin’. “And we did just that — we solved the three biggest constraints to bring a new and improved customer experience to Dunkin’ fans.”

In launching Dunkin’ Rewards, the brand is taking a step forward to further evolve and improve what it means to be a member at Dunkin’ and to stay in lockstep with the most loyal guests, both current and future members.

With the new program, Dunkin’ Rewards members will earn points faster, receiving 10 points for every $1 spent compared to 5 points with DD Perks. Plus, rewards start at just 150 points instead of 200 points, meaning members can redeem a reward after spending $15.

For the first time, free food is on the menu with Dunkin’ Rewards! Members can redeem points for donuts, hash browns, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and more, or choose to stack their points and redeem multiple items in a single transaction. This means members with enough points can choose to get an entire meal for free at Dunkin’.

One of the best parts — Dunkin’ Rewards points won’t expire as long as members remain active by making one or more qualifying Dunkin’ purchases every six months. That’s more points and rewards for members to use any way they want!

The more you go, the more you get! Dunkin’ is excited to introduce Boosted Status, a new loyalty tier within Dunkin’ Rewards for its most dedicated fans. Members visit 12 times in a calendar month to reach Boosted Status and unlock even more points and benefits for the following three months. Members can extend their status by visiting Dunkin’ 12 times each calendar month.

To welcome new and existing members to Dunkin’ Rewards, the brand is kicking off a full line-up of freebies for the rest of the month.

Now through Oct. 31, members can:

· Earn free 10-count MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats or Bagel Minis with any full-priced medium or larger beverage purchase.

· Earn 2X points on Donuts, MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats and Espresso drinks.

· Mobile Mondays: Earn 100 bonus points when you order ahead on the Dunkin’ app on Mondays.

· Members with Boosted Status will earn 2X points on Beverages and Breakfast Sandwiches – getting them closer to something free even faster.

· Beginning October 12, members can also earn a free breakfast sandwich with any full-priced medium or larger beverage purchase.

Current DD Perks members will be converted automatically into Dunkin’ Rewards with their existing points. To thank Dunkin’ fans for their continued support, current members will receive a welcome gift of 150 points! That means every existing member across the country will unlock a Li’L Treat reward for one of the following: 3-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, 6-count hash browns, one Espresso shot added to a drink – or the member can save those points towards other treats. It’s never been easier to get rewarded at Dunkin’!

Members can join Dunkin’ Rewards today by simply downloading the Dunkin’ app and registering to join, or by enrolling online at dunkinrewards.com. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.