On the front page of the Sept. 3-4 weekend edition the Bangor Daily News published an article fact checking the anti-Jared Golden campaign ads. A few days later there was an article commenting about how many Republican candidates had refused to participate in a BDN survey and the fact that many of them didn’t trust the media. Unfortunately, I think this distrust of the media by many Republicans and conservatives is well earned and deserved.

Instead of balanced coverage, every day I pick up the paper there is another front-page article that is critical of some Republican candidate or position. Articles critical of any Democratic candidate or position seem scarcer than hens’ teeth. I have yet to see a front-page article fact checking the anti-Bruce Poliquin ads, which would be a good place to start.

It would be nice to see an election with fair and balanced coverage from the BDN. Sadly I think this election cycle is turning more of the same blatantly biased coverage of past elections.

Timothy Grant

Glenburn