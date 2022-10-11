ORONO — On Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-230 p.m., at the Orono Village Green next to the library, the public is invited to attend the CISV Fall Fest, an annual free event organized by the CISV Maine Junior Branch youth. All ages are welcome to join in on pumpkin carving, apple cider pressing, face painting, food, teen led CISV “energizer” activities and more! Information about CISV (formerly Children’s International Summer Village) will be shared.



CISV is a charitable, independent, non-political, volunteer organization whose mission is “to educate and inspire action for a more just and peaceful world.” For more information, go to https://maine.cisvusa.org/event/cisv-fall-fest/.