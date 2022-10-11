Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am grateful that Rep. Jared Golden is standing for reelection to Congress. It is reassuring to know that Golden is a responsible, balanced adult who works hard for his constituents. He listens carefully to his constituents, myself included. I have found him to be honest and responsive. On matters over which we disagree, he goes out of his way to explain his views, granting me and others like me the respect to agree to disagree when we need to.

Golden deserves applause for helping to pass the Inflation Reduction Act which, among other things, empowers Medicare to start to negotiate the price of prescription drugs for seniors. He also supported and then defended the Affordable Care Act, which expanded access to health coverage for Mainers. Golden understands that nothing is more important than good health and stands tall for programs designed to promote and protect Mainers’ health.

This young, hardworking man is a good example for anyone wanting to pursue elected office. I hope my neighbors and friends will join me in voting to send Rep. Golden back to the House of Representatives for a third term.

Carol Herrmann

Blue Hill