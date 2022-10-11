Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Mainers understand the importance of clean energy — not only for our environment, but also for our entire economy. Investing in clean energy helps spur economic growth, create good-paying jobs, support local businesses, and lower costs while increasing options for consumers. We are fortunate to have a leader like Sen. Susan Collins working in Washington to advance clean energy in the Pine Tree State and throughout the country.

Most recently, Collins showed her support for clean energy by authoring a resolution in the Senate — along with Sen. Maria Cantwell from Washington — designating Sept. 26–30 as National Clean Energy Week. National Clean Energy Week is a time to reflect on the many economic and environmental benefits of clean energy and recognize the role American innovation can play in helping deploy clean energy technologies, here in the U.S. and around the world.

Clean energy includes a broad array of resources like hydropower, natural gas, nuclear, biomass, and solar, as well as emerging technologies like carbon capture, energy storage, waste-to-energy, and more. Increasing domestic investment in these clean energy capabilities and technologies will help ensure we continue to reduce carbon emissions in order to combat climate change while building a stronger, more sustainable economy.

Sen. Collins is no stranger to advancing smart, forward-thinking clean energy solutions. Through her work she continues to show what smart, responsible leadership should look like.

John Picchiotti

Fairfield