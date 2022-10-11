WINSLOW — After a successful debut workshop, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon will once again offer a free technology workshop for anyone over the age of 55 on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 1:15-2:45 p.m. at the St. Joseph Center on 80 Garland Road in Winslow. Participants will learn to safely browse the internet and although not necessary, all are welcome to bring their laptops, tablets, or smartphones. No experience is necessary.

The workshop in September helped those in attendance to deal with malicious emails, browse and shop on the web safely, and even to use video conferencing.

“During the height of the COVID pandemic, when work and school and even Mass moved to a ‘virtual’ format, we noticed that many seniors in our area simply got lost and disappeared entirely,” said Sister Judy Donovan, CSJ. “Many have some form of technology but don’t know how to use it or don’t have the resources to get tech assistance. Articles came out about this ‘digital inequity’ in the state.”

After reflection and prayer, the Sisters decided to do something about the issue.

“We have our center, a comfortable and safe space that local seniors know about, and a wonderful technology and communications director who is excellent at working patiently with those who want to learn. After consulting with those who know seniors and their needs in the area, and getting the input from local seniors themselves, we decided to launch ‘Let’s Connect’,” said Sister Judy. “Participants enjoyed the first workshop in September, want to come back next month, and said they would be telling their friends. We’re off to a good start and hope this new ministry will grow.”

The Sister plan on offering the workshop each month. To register or for more information, call 207-873-4512 or email connect@csjmaine.org.