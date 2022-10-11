PRESQUE ISLE — UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of 5G service to four cell sites in Aroostook County, including the towns of Orient, Presque Isle (north and west), and Van Buren. The sites enhance UScellular’s network in the towns and are among the more than 420 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. In September, the company announced it brought 5G service to parts of Amity and Presque Isle.

UScellular invested $1.2 million in these latest network advancements in Aroostook County. In 2021, the company invested $95.5 million in network upgrades, modernizations, and 5G spectrum across Maine to enhance the experience for customers.

“At UScellular we focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and a fast, reliable network to keep our customers connected to their friends and family,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Our engineers live and work in this community and monitor the network around the clock to ensure that it keeps up with the needs of our customers.”

UScellular’s local engineers travel throughout the company’s coverage area and make continuous improvements to ensure UScellular meets its promise to provide fast, dependable service. For more information about network coverage in the area, visit uscellular.com/coverage-map.



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses, and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.