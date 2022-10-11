KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The man that Davante Adams pushed to the ground on Monday night has filed a police report against the Raiders’ wide receiver.

Television cameras caught a frustrated Adams pushing a man to the ground as Adams left the field at Arrowhead Stadium following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the man is a photographer who was working Monday night’s game. Upon being pushed to the ground, he made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment for what the police described as injuries that are “preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

The incident will be investigated by the Kansas City police. Upon completing the investigation, the police will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any charges.

An NFL spokesperson said Tuesday the incident is under review by the league.

Adams began his postgame talk with the media by issuing an apology.

“I want to say sorry for that,” Adams said. “That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me.”

Adams explained that as he was leaving the field, someone ran directly into his path and the two bumped into each other. Adams reacted by pushing him to the ground.

“Shouldn’t have responded that way,” Adams said. “But that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

Story by Vincent Bonsignore, Las Vegas Review-Journal