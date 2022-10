Foxcroft Academy 2, Hermon 1

At Hermon Monday afternoon:

After a scoreless first half Foxcroft striker Fernando Oliveira scored the first of his 2 goals 11:36 into the second half from Kyle Jankunas.

The Hawks Brayden Ladd tied it with 13:36 to go. Oliveira then scored the game winner for the 5-5-1 Ponies unassisted with 6:53 to go.

Foxcroft goalie Peyton Wellman made 12 saves while Connor Messervey stopped 14 shots for 1-9 Hermon.