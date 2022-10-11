A FedEx truck landed on top of a pickup truck following a crash in Poland Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Route 26 near Route 122 around 9:50 a.m.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck pulled in front of the FedEx truck.

The driver of the FedEx truck couldn’t avoid the crash and landed on the pickup. A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.

Deputies say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

No other information has been released.