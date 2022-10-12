BANGOR – Robert Freese, CFP has joined Bar Harbor Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, as vice president, wealth manager. In this role, he uses his guidance and expertise to work with clients to define their long-term financial goals and objectives and then develop a comprehensive financial plan to achieve those goals.

Freese has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He previously served as financial advisor at Morgan Stanley and as an investment officer at People’s United Bank. Prior to joining Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Freese served as investment consultant at Gibson Financial Solutions.

Freese earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Wheaton College and his master’s degree in international business administration from the American Graduate School of Business. Freese is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional.

Active in the community, Freese serves on the board of directors for OHI and is a member of the organization’s finance committee. He also serves on the board of directors for the Good Samaritan Agency.

Freese and his wife Jennifer live in Holden. They have two children.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.