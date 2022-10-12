Machias Savings Bank is pleased to announce that Lucie Hannigan has joined the bank as SVP, cash management relationship manager, based in its Portland office.

“This role is bringing me back to the work that I feel best serves my clients and our communities,” said Hannigan. “I was drawn to Machias Savings Bank’s customer-first, community-driven ethos because it aligns with what has always been my own path — a dedication to the state of Maine, our people, and making our economy move. All of my experience to date has led me to this point.”

Hannigan will be working closely with business bankers and providing cash management solutions for business banking clients, with a particular interest in a holistic approach to business banking.

“Particularly since the pandemic, most businesses have had to shift the ways in which cash flows through their organizations,” she said. “Cash management is not one-size-fits-all. My goal is to work toward deep relationships, with a robust understanding of my clients’ needs and the nuances of their businesses so that I can best utilize my expertise to support their success.”

With over 25 years of experience in the Maine market, Hannigan has worked in cash management and business banking roles at People’s United, Bangor Savings and TD Bank. Most recently, she worked as the director of Business Banking at Northeast Bank. She is a member of the Association for Financial Professionals and the Maine Government Finance Officers Association and is an AFP Certified Treasury Professional.

“I’m excited to have Lucie join us as we continue to expand to serve more clients in the Portland and Rockland markets,” said Jim Edwards, SVP, Cash Management Solutions at Machias Savings Bank. “She has an established reputation for putting customers first throughout her career, and her creativity and enterprising attitude align perfectly with our existing cash management team.”