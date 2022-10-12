WALDO — Waldo County Technical Center welcomes students, parents and the public to its annual open house on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5-6:30 p.m.

The open gouse is a wonderful occasion for the community to see what WCTC has to offer. All programs will be open to visitors and food will be provided. There will also be a free door prize drawn at the end of the evening.

There will be a college fair featuring Maine’s community colleges, University of Maine at Augusta, Husson, Job Corps, and more. While at open house, students will have the opportunity to get help with college financial aid and set up their FAFSA IDs.

Waldo County Technical Center is located at 1022 Waterville Road in Waldo. For more information, please call 207-342-5231 or email publicrelations@waldotech.org.