Reagan Paul, candidate for Maine House District 37, embraces the principles found in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. She believes that we are created equal and have certain unalienable rights, such as “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” During these challenging times it is difficult to find a politician who heeds the Constitution, let alone honors and willingly protects this blessed document.

Paul also recognizes the importance of small businesses to our economy because she owns one. She supports school choice, the 2nd Amendment, limited government and Maine families. Her political experience may be developing, but my stake is on good character every time, as opposed to career politicians. She has a reputation for being a person of integrity and holds a sincere faith in God. Honesty and trustworthiness are rare commodities in politics today and that’s why I am voting for Reagan Paul.

Thomas J. Gaffney

Stockton Springs