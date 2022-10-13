Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I don’t easily give up my spare time these days. Yet, I find myself volunteering to drive my state Sen. Chip Curry door-to-door all over Waldo County. It’s important that our representatives understand the lives and needs of folks in their community, and there’s no better way to do this than to meet people where they are and ask meaningful questions.

Driving with Curry reaffirms my belief that he is the right person for the job. I bend his ear about issues of concern to me as a working mother and town selectperson — knowing he’ll keep working to strengthen our schools, emergency services, environment and economy.

One particularly memorable afternoon of driving door to door we experienced a fitting example of the breadth and beauty of Waldo County: In one dooryard, a small child on a bike handed Curry a dandelion while their mom talked about the importance of their local public school. At the next stop, a man in a truck smoking a cigarette handed Curry his clip and talked about the high price of ammo these days. From flowers to ammo, he knows and loves this community.

Curry does his research, talks with stakeholders and legislates accordingly. He is a person of integrity and earnest values that are shared by so many hard-working people in Waldo County. If people are looking for a genuine person with the skills, smarts and local non-partisan focus to represent us, they should join me in voting to reelect Curry to the Maine Senate.

Breanna Pinkham Bebb

Northport