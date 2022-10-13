Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Are people concerned with the youth of Maine? I hear a lot of grumbling about the lack of respect and work ethic of our younger population. I catch myself going down this same path from time to time.

How do we encourage them to step up and become part of the solution for their future? I think a good place to start is by supporting Reagan Paul who is a 23-year-old, small-business owner and homeowner who wants to build a better future for Maine by limiting government, respecting the Constitution and getting able-bodied people back to work.

Paul’s accomplishments took focus, determination and hard work. We need more of this in Augusta to get Maine back on track. I’m delighted to support Paul for House District 37.

Diane-Marie Colby

Searsport