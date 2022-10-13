John Bapst 1 (11-0-1), Ellsworth 0 (9-3)

In a battle of two of the top three teams in Class B North Boys soccer standings, John Bapst and Ellsworth played over 79 minutes of scoreless soccer, before Jon Pangburn converted a goal with Hunter Clukey giving the assist. It was Pangburn’s 9th goal on the season, Clukey’s assist was his 7th.

Ellsworth goalie Cooper Mitchell made 9 saves on 11 shots. Matt Fitzpatrick was in goal for John Bapst.

Ellsworth travels MDI on Saturday while John Bapst will host Old Town.