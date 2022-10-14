SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Printmaker Sherrie York returns to the Gilley on Saturday, Nov. 5 to teach a full-day workshop using multiple colors. The class is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., class size is limited and registration is required.



Materials will be provided – just bring an idea for an image you’d like to turn into a woodblock-style print. Participants must be at least 10 years old. The cost is $70 per person for non-members, and $56 for members. Register at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org.



Sherrie’s art is currently on display in the Gilley’s Special Exhibit Room in an exhibit called Moments & Reflections and will be on display through Dec. 17.



She is an award-winning artist whose work is frequently chosen for Birds in Art, a prestigious annual juried art show. Her work has also been featured in other national and international exhibitions, including the Society of Animal Artists’ Art & the Animal, and in 2019 a major exhibition of her work was hosted at the Museum of American Bird Art in Massachusetts.



She has been an invited artist on projects of the international Artists for Nature Foundation and has been Artist-in-Residence at Acadia National Park, the National Audubon Society, and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. Her work is in many museum and corporate collections.