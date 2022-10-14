ORONO — Residents of the Bangor area and beyond can learn how to make their energy use more economical and renewable at the Orono Energy Efficiency Fair 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the University of Maine’s Wells Conference Center.

The fair, hosted by the Town of Orono and UMaine’s Sustainability Office, will feature several lectures about different tools and resources to help attendees reduce fossil fuel use consumption, prevent energy waste and incorporate zero-carbon electricity and heating into homes and transportation. Topics include rebates, window inserts, heat pumps, solar panels, electric vehicles and local public transit. There also will be local contractors and vendors there to showcase their work and answer any questions attendees may have on projects.

Register for the fair online for the chance to win a Trek Verve 2 hybrid bike door prize and other local business gift cards. Visit the town’s website for more information.

The fair is funded by a Community Resilience Partnership Climate Action grant and UMaine’s Sustainability Office.