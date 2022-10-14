Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, beneficiary of one of last weekend’s two hotly debated roughing-the-passer calls in the NFL, apparently got a little rough himself on the controversial play.

At least in the NFL’s eyes.

Brady reportedly has been fined $11,139 for kicking Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on the pivotal third-down play in which Jarrett was whistled for roughing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the fine on Friday.

Brady, still on his back after being sacked, appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett with his right leg as the 288-pound veteran peeled himself off the 45-year-old quarterback. The penalty negated a third-and-5 stop for Atlanta with 2:56 remaining, affording the Bucs a fresh set of downs that allowed them to run out the clock in a 21-15 triumph.

When asked about the kick at the end of the play, Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday he didn’t see it and therefore couldn’t comment on it. Brady didn’t address it during his appearance before reporters on Thursday.

Story by Joey Knight, Tampa Bay Times